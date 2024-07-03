Source: Twins calling up top prospect Brooks Lee

Sources tell KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson and Skor North’s Declan Goff that the Twins are calling up infield prospect Brooks Lee. Infielder Royce Lewis (groin) was placed on the injured list. The Twins will need to add Lee to the 40-man roster.

Lewis is expected to miss a few weeks, per president of operations Derek Falvey.

Update, 3:37 p.m.: To make room for Lee on the 40-man roster, the Twins have transferred right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart (right shoulder tendinitis) to the 60-day Injured List.

Lee is slashing .329/.394/.635 in 20 games this season for AAA-St. Paul.

Lee can play 2B, SS, and 3B.

Lee was the Twins’ first round pick in 2022 at No. 8 overall.