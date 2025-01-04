Britta Curl-Salemme suspended 1 game for “high-sticking” opponent

Minnesota Frost Forward Britta Curl-Salemme has been issued a one-game suspension by the PWHL following Thursday’s game.

Curl-Salemme was playing in a Walter Cup rematch between the Minnesota Frost and the Boston Fleet when she was initially issued a minor penalty for roughing at the 9:01 mark of the first period.

On Saturday, however, the PWHL announced that Curl-Salemme would be suspended, stating that she had used her stick to “recklessly and dangerously make contact with Theresa Schafzahl,” committing a high-sticking violation.

Curl Salemme was then later on receiving end of a penalty when she was cross-checked by the Fleet’s Kelly Babstock.

Babstock was first issued a minor penalty, but the PWHL said they determined upon review that Babstock had made no intention of playing the puck and had “recklessly and dangerously extended the shaft of her stick with both arms to strike Curl-Salemme in the neck and head.”

Both players were issued a one-game suspension for their actions.

Curl-Salemme was not listed in the Frost’s starting line-up for Saturday’s game against the New York Sirens.