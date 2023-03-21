Boys Hoops: Wayzata downs White Bear 81-61 in 4A quarterfinals

Mr. Basketball finalist Hayden Tibbits scored a game-high 17 as Wayzata pulled away from White Bear Lake in the first half and maintained the lead for am 81-61 win in the Class 4A Boys Basketball State Quarterfinals.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights of Wayzata vs White Bear Lake in the Class 4A Boys Basketball State Quarterfinals

Jackson McAndrew also scored 14, Isaac Habte had 13 and Ben Shaffer scored 12 for the Trojans who led 38-25 at halftime.

Jack Janicki’s 16 led the Bears, who move into the Consolation Tournament.

RELATED: KSTP Sports State Boys Basketball Tourney Central

3-seed Wayzata will play 2-seed Lakeville North in the 4A Semifinal at 8pm Thursday night at Target Center.

The game will air live on 45TV and stream at 45TV.com.

RELATED: Wayzata prepares for State Boys Basketball Tournament with bowling outing