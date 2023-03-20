Wayzata boys basketball sets sights on White Bear Lake ahead of 4A state tournament

The Wayzata boys basketball team (24-4) spoke with KSTP about returning to the state tournament and taking on White Bear Lake (21-7) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Target Center.

Wayzata won the 4A state championship in 2021 and finished runner-up last year losing the title game to Park Center. Wayzata has qualified for five of the last seven state tournaments.

We spoke with coach Bryan Schnettler and players Hayden Tibbits and Spencer Hall at a team-bonding bowling outing.

***Click the video box above to watch the interviews and to see Wayzata in action***

Wayzata is the 3-seed, with Park Center the 1-seed and Lakeville North is the 2-seed.

Hibbits leads the Trojans in scoring at 21.1 points per game and is a finalist for Mr. Basketball.