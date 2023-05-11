Boys baseball: Benilde-St Margaret’s outslugs Orono

MLB Draft prospect leads BSM to victory over Orono

Benilde-St Margaret’s hung on to squelch an Orono rally Wednesday afternoon, earning a 6-4 victory.

Click the video box on this page to watch highlights from Benilde-St Margaret’s versus Orono

The Red Knights went ahead 5-0 in the third inning on a 2-RBI double by Jack Anderson, but the Spartans made it interesting in the later innings.

BSM features one of the top college baseball prospects – and a potential MLB draftee – in outfielder Easton Breyfogle. The senior slugger is committed to the University of Arizona for college.

His 2-run hit gave BSM an early 2-0 lead.

Orono’s starting pitcher Parker Lewin and BSM’s Connor Armand each gave their teams a chance.

RELATED: Benilde-St Margaret’s gets extra-inning walkoff over Mankato West for 3A State Baseball title

Benilde-St Margaret’s are the defending Class AAA champions, having won an all-time classic with a walk-off win in the State Championship game against Mankato West last spring