Bethel football aims to snap decade-long MIAC title drought, extend Coach Steve Johnson’s career

If there was ever a season for the Bethel Royals to make a deep playoff run, this is it.

Starting with this weekend’s MIAC Championship, the Royals are in win-or-go-home mode and each win not only advances them deeper in the postseason, it also extends the 35-year-career of head coach Steve Johnson.

Johnson is retiring after this season. He gave KSTP Sports an emotional interview shortly after he announced the decision last month.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ MIAC Championship Game preview interviews with Bethel Royals freshman DB Matt Jung, senior QB George Bolt, and head coach Steve Johnson

Johnson was hired in 1989 and helped turn Bethel into a D-III powerhouse in the tough MIAC. He won his 250th game earlier this season, making him the active wins leader among the nation’s D-III coaches.

Bethel is seeking their first MIAC Football Championship since 2013 and sixth overall.

They host Gustavus Adolphus whose 22 MIAC titles rank 2nd all-time behind only St. John’s 32 titles. But the Gusties haven’t claimed a conference crown since 1987.

St. John’s (14), St. Thomas (7) and Bethel (5) have combined to win or share all but one of the MIAC Football Championships since 1997. Concordia won the title in 2004.

It’s unlikely either Bethel or Gustavus can claim an at-large bid to the NCAA D-III Football Tournament, so each team needs the automatic bid that comes with winning the MIAC Championship to get into the NCAA tournament.

Bethel won a wild regular season clash over Gustavus 37-28 in Week 4 this season.

Coming off losses in two of their first three games, the Royals led the Gusties 17-14 entering a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw the teams combine to score six touchdowns – three in the final 72 seconds.

Gustavus had taken a 28-24 lead with 1:12 to go before Bethel drove 75 yards in 8 plays over just 53-seconds to take a 31-28 lead with :19 to go. The Royals ran a fumble back for a touchdown on the final snap to pad the margin of victory.

Saturday’s MIAC Championship kicks off at 1:00 p.m. at Royal Stadium in Arden Hills.

A live stream will be available here via the MIAC Sports Network.