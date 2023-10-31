Q&A: Long-time Bethel football coach Steve Johnson gets emotional explaining retirement decision

After 34-seasons of molding young men and winning games, Bethel football coach Steve Johnson is retiring.

Johnson was hired in 1989 and helped turn Bethel into a D-III powerhouse in the tough MIAC. He won his 250th game last weekend, which is the most victories among active DIII coaches.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Johnson on Tuesday about his decision to retire when this season ends.

Johnson’s final regular season home game at Royal Stadium will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Concordia College.

With a win, Bethel will reach the MIAC Championship Game — which will be played at Royal Stadium — for the third consecutive season. The winner of that game secures the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Playoffs.

Johnson, a native of Chicago, is a Bethel alum.

Bethel Sports Information contributed to this story