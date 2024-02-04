Newly-minted McDonalds All-American, BSM’s Olivia Olson prepares for state title defense

This week, Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Olivia Olson and Hopkins’ Liv McGill were officially recognized as McDonald’s All-Americans. It’s just about the highest honor a high school basketball player can receive.

McGill was honored Wednesday, Olson on Friday.

The honor places them among the top 24 senior girls basketball players in the nation. They are the 8th and 9th Minnesota girls to earn McDonald’s All-American status. It’s the third time two Minnesotans have made the list in the same season.

For Olson, the honor comes as she and her Benilde-St. Margaret’s teammates gear up for a postseason title defense.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports chat with Benilde-St Margaret’s senior & McDonalds High School All-American Olivia Olson and Red Knights head coach Tim Ellefson about their title defense, Olson’s honor and some trials they’ve had to work through this season

Last year, the Red Knights were Class AAA State Champions – the third state title in program history (2006, 2010).

The title came under then first-year head coach Tim Ellefson.

The road to a potential repeat title has been far from smooth. The Red Knights lost then-sophomore star Kendall McGee to a year-long injury in last year’s State Semifinal game. McGee has missed her entire junior year recovering.

With McGee already out, Olson missed time early this season with a hand injury and BSM began the season winning just two of their first six games and three of their first eight.

Olson feels work the entire team put in during those early games without her and McGee has helped them be in great position to attack the postseason.

Following the 3-5 start, the Red Knights are riding a nine-game win streak and are ranked #2 in the latest Class AAA state rankings with nine games left in the regular season.

Olson and McGill’s All-American status was announced last week were officially commemorated with ceremonies at their hometown McDonald’s restaurants this week.

Fans can watch the 2024 McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

