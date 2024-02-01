Hopkins’ Liv McGill honored as McDonald’s All-American

Hopkins senior Liv McGill was honored in front of her teammates, coaches, and family today for her 2024 McDonald’s All American selection. The state champion guard is the fifth player from Hopkins to receive this honor and just one of nine Minnesotans ever to earn the honor.

Click the video box on this page to see video from Liv McGill’s McDonald’s All-American ceremony and interviews with the Hopkins senior and her head coach Tara Starks

McDonald’s awarded McGill her own custom cake as well as free meals for everyone in attendance.

McGill is committed to play college basketball at Florida, and fans can tune in to watch her compete in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Benilde-St Margaret’s senior Olivia Olson joins McGill in this year’s 2024 McDonalds All-American class. Olson’s ceremony is Friday, February 2nd at 4:00 p.m. at 5200 Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park.

Former Minnesota McDonald’s Girls All-Americans: