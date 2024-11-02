Becker returns to state after section title victory over Princeton

Having a football season extend into November is nothing new for the Becker football program. The Bulldogs clinched another trip to the state tournament after a 28-7 win over Princeton Friday night in the Class 4A, Section 8 championship game.

Becker senior wide receiver and defensive back Carter Reckelberg scored three touchdowns and had an interception on defense in the win for the Bulldogs.

Becker will play in the state tournament for the 18th time in program history—the quarterfinals kickoff next Saturday. Brainerd, Alexandria, Blaine and East Ridge are the host sites for the opening round.

The Princeton Tigers end their season with 9-1 overall record.