Austin Martin getting used to riding roller coaster between Twins and Saints

In 19 games with the Saints, Martin was hitting .290 with a .466 on-base percentage. That production along with versatility to play in left field and second base earned him another audition with the Twins.

When the Twins optioned 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff on Thursday, Martin received the call up.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Martin Thursday afternoon in the Twins’ clubhouse about riding the roller coaster between AAA and the big leagues.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Martin***

Martin had two hits and an RBI in Thursday night’s win over Oakland. He batted 9th and played left field.