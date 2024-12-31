Steelers center Zach Frazier began his rookie season with high expectations. He’s surpassing them

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It hasn’t taken long for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier to hit his stride. The second-round pick has been a fixture in the middle of the offensive line this season for the Steelers. Frazier was pressed into a starting role in Week 1 after an injury to veteran Nate Herbig and has thrived. Frazier is part of a young line that includes second-year tackle Broderick Jones and fellow rookie Mason McCormick. Next up for Frazier and the playoff-bound Steelers is a meeting with rival Cincinnati in Week 18.

