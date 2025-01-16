AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:41 p.m. EST

‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. In a statement released Thursday by the Brewers, Uecker’s family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023. Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, signed his first pro contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He lasted six seasons in the big leagues. He then spent over 50 years broadcasting the Brewers, becoming synonymous with baseball in Wisconsin and beyond.

Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez welcomes his viral moment as a chance to educate about OCD

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez has lived with obsessive-compulsive disorder his entire life. It was in the spotlight on national television Sunday night before he made the game-winning kick at Tampa Bay to give the franchise its first playoff win in nearly two decades. Gonzalez is glad he has gotten the chance to share his story and correct misinformation about OCD, something teammates have seen this season as they’ve done their best to help him do his job. Gonzalez addressed the situation Thursday as he and the Commanders made their final preparations to play at Detroit on Saturday night.

PGA Tour to move Genesis Invitational out of Riviera. New venue to be determined

The PGA Tour is moving the Genesis Invitational out of Riviera Country Club next month because of the deadly wildfires that have decimated part of Los Angeles. Riviera is in part of the evacuation zone although the 99-year-old course was not damaged. The tour expects to announce a new location in the coming days. It is relocating after consulting with the title sponsor, the club and the Tiger Woods foundation that hosts the tournament. It will be the first time since 1998 that the PGA Tour’s tournament in Los Angeles is not played at Riviera.

Stage is set for Ravens’ Lamar Jackson to face Bills’ Josh Allen in divisional playoff at Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The only thing Ravens coach John Harbaugh figures is missing in preparation for Baltimore’s divisional round playoff showdown in Buffalo is having the deep and resonant voice of late NFL Films broadcaster John Facenda serve as narrator. The matchup has the potential of being a classic pitting the NFL’s leading MVP candidates in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. And both teams have scores to settle. The Ravens trampled the Bills in a 35-10 win in Week 4. Meantime, Buffalo won the only playoff meeting with a 17-3 decision over Baltimore in the 2020 divisional round.

AP Exclusive: Lindsey Vonn plans to retire again after racing at the Olympics in 2026

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn is just getting started on her comeback to ski racing at age 40 with her new titanium knee. She already has an endpoint in mind though. If she can make it to next year’s Olympics when women’s races will be held on one of her favorite courses in Cortina that would be the perfect place to wrap up this portion of her career. Vonn tells The Associated Press she “would never go past that,” and that the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games “would be a great way to end things — for once and for all.” But first Vonn wants to get herself back into podium contention.

Unrivaled women’s basketball league is setting a new standard for salaries before it even tips off

MIAMI (AP) — Unrivaled is setting a new standard for women’s basketball before one game has been played in the upstart league. The 3-on-3 league co-founded by Olympic gold medalists Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart debuts Friday featuring 36 players from the WNBA, ranging from veterans like Brittney Griner to rookie Angel Reese. Unrivaled has the highest average salary for players of any professional women’s sports league with many earning six-figure salaries for the eight-week season. Players in Unrivaled have an average salary of more than $220,000, which is close to the maximum base salary in the WNBA.

Transfer portal got you down? One college AD suggests an ‘acquisition fee’ could fix some problems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The athletic director at a mid-sized school that’s making a splash this season has a modest proposal that might offer one way to tame what many say is a transfer-portal system run amok in college sports. Northern Illinois AD Sean Frazier, whose program beat Notre Dame this season, is talking about a “talent acquisition fee.” When schools sign players from other teams, they would pay those teams a fee. Frazier concedes it’s a long shot and probably not a cure-all for college sports. But, he says, it could be a way to put guardrails around what many say is the “wild, wild west” that the transfer portal has become.

Lindsey Vonn says her ‘bum is sore’ from fall in downhill training but otherwise she feels fine

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn says she is “good” and has only a few bruises after falling toward the end of a World Cup downhill training run in Italy. Vonn got back up and skied to the finish area on the Olympia delle Tofane course but then went inside a medical tent for treatment Thursday. Her team says she did not break any bones. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to ski racing after nearly six years in retirement. She has a titanium knee replacement. Last Sunday, she finished fourth in a super-G in St. Anton, Austria.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers remains undecided on playing future with his focus on the California wildfires

Aaron Rodgers’ playing future remains undecided with the New York Jets quarterback focused on the lingering wildfires near his home in Southern California. Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday that his house in the Malibu area is OK other than having dealt with a lack of power for several days, but many friends have lost property. The 41-year-old Rodgers completed his 20th NFL season in the Jets’ win over Miami on Jan. 5. He said his playing future with the Jets will likely depend on who they hire as their general manager and coach and whether they want Rodgers back.

Cowboys add familiar name to list in coaching search with Kellen Moore, AP source says

A person familiar with the team’s plans says the Dallas Cowboys have requested permission to interview Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in their search to replace Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys also are planning to interview two former NFL head coaches in Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier. Moore has a long history with the Cowboys, including four seasons as Dak Prescott’s play-caller. Three of those were after McCarthy was hired in 2020. The Cowboys and McCarthy parted ways this week after five seasons.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.