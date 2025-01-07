AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:03 p.m. EST

Elon Musk has expressed interest in buying English soccer club Liverpool, his father says

Elon Musk’s father says his billionaire son has expressed interest in buying English soccer club Liverpool. The Premier League club is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has not indicated it wants to sell but has accepted external investment in the past. Errol Musk in an interview with Times Radio acknowledged that the Tesla CEO has shown an interest in the six-time European Cup champions. He says “oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I.” In 2023, FSG sold a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Dynasty Equity. FSG says there are “No truth to these rumors.”

Jets interview Rex Ryan, who led franchise to its last playoff appearance, for head coaching job

Rex Ryan has returned to the New York Jets for an interview. The former Jets coach and current ESPN analyst, who led the franchise to its last playoff appearance in the 2010 season, met with the team Tuesday about its head coaching vacancy. Ryan went 50-52, including 4-2 in the playoffs, in six years with the Jets before being fired after the 2014 season. He openly has lobbied for the job during his recent TV appearances and said Monday on ESPN New York radio that he’s the perfect candidate and he expected to be hired.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Tyreek Hill ‘never asked for a trade with me’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins don’t appear to have any immediate plans to trade Tyreek Hill. General manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel both had conversations with Hill on Monday, a day after the star receiver indicated he might want out of Miami following a loss to the New York Jets, which punctuated a losing season in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs. Grier said Hill did not retract his postgame statements in which the receiver said he was opening the door to potentially leave Miami, but Hill did not request a trade with Grier.

Black coaches have shot at college football title a generation after that milestone was hit in hoops

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In college basketball, the scene of an African-American coach cutting down nets to celebrate a national title is nothing new. John Thompson led Georgetown to the championship in 1984. College football is behind that curve by 41 years and counting, with a chance to finally reach that milestone this year. The winning coach of Thursday’s national semifinal in the Orange Bowl — either Penn State’s James Franklin or Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman — will have a chance to become the first Black coach to win a national title at college football’s highest level.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers has a left knee sprain, could return in a week

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Paige Bueckers has a left knee sprain, avoiding a serious injury. She will miss Wednesday’s game against Xavier. Bueckers injured the knee in the third quarter of UConn’s win over Villanova on Sunday. Coach Geno Auriemma said she may miss a few games.

NFL playoffs feature veteran running backs producing successful second acts with new teams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Those veteran running backs who changed addresses in the offseason have given themselves a chance to showcase the difference they can make in the postseason. Plenty of contenders capitalized on a crowded market by adding proven ball carriers. The moves paid major dividends. Now players such as Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley, Baltimore’s Derrick Henry and Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs are welcoming the playoff opportunities they didn’t get often enough with their original teams. Other playoff running backs who have performed well for new teams this season include Minnesota’s Aaron Jones and Houston’s Joe Mixon.

NFL coaching searches have complicated rules about timing and interviews

The overlap of the NFL playoffs and coaching search season will have many of the league’s top assistants pulling double duty this month. While 14 teams are deep into playoff preparations with hopes of winning a Super Bowl, there are five teams that had disappointing campaigns that have led to coaching changes. The search to fill those spots has already begun with the New York Jets, Chicago, New Orleans, Jacksonville and New England already identifying candidates to interview, including several who are on the staffs of the playoff teams. The NFL has strict rules on when those coaches can talk to other teams while their seasons are still alive.

Adam Scott has a full plate as part of Saudi negotiations over LIV Golf and inside the ropes

HONOLULU (AP) — Adam Scott is back to being among the top 20 players in the world ranking and it’s a wonder how he’s managed. He agreed to get more involved and eventually landed a spot on the PGA Tour board. In the last 12 months, there have been investments from private equity and negotiations with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. He also turns 45 this summer and is trying to meet goals he has yet to attain. Scott says he expects movement soon on the Saudi deal. What that means for the great divide in golf is a little more complicated.

College Football Playoff picks: Sun Belt dominance at the top? Not last year, maybe not this year

College football will have consecutive national champions from outside the Sun Belt region for the first time in three decades if Ohio State beats Texas in a playoff semifinal this week. The possibility means the playoff’s expansion from four to 12 teams accomplished the goal of getting more schools from across the nation involved in the championship race. Cold-weather schools Penn State and Notre Dame meet in the first semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Thursday. Ohio State and Texas play at the Cotton Bowl on Friday. The winners square off Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

Week 18 settles playoff field and draft order but also served as the last chance to reach bonuses

DENVER (AP) — In addition to settling the playoff field and the order for the April draft, Week 18 provided incentive for several players to earn bonuses by reaching certain milestones in their contracts. The big winner was Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans who earned $3 million extra Sunday in the Buccaneers’ win over the New Orleans Saints. Evans needed five catches for 85 yards to trigger the bonus and he caught nine passes for 89 yards, including a 9-yarder on the game’s final play that pushed him over the threshhold and also pushed him over 1,000 yards for the 11th consecutive season.

