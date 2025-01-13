AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:02 p.m. EST

Mike McCarthy is not returning as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision has told The Associated Press that Mike McCarthy is not returning as coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because a decision hasn’t been announced. The person said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and McCarthy agreed to part ways. It’s possible the two sides could reconcile, but McCarthy will now speak to other teams as a free agent. The coach’s contract expired following a 7-10 season. Dallas was 12-5 each of the three years prior. The Cowboys haven’t been past the NFC divisional round since their 1995 Super Bowl season.

Philadelphia mayor announces new plan to keep 76ers arena in South Philadelphia, pursue WNBA team

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers will partner with Comcast Spectacor to build a new arena in South Philadelphia and abandon a deal to move downtown. The stunning news comes as a relief to critics of the plan to put a $1.3 billion arena between City Hall and Chinatown. Mayor Cherelle Parker on Monday calls it “a curveball,” but also “a win, win, win, win for Philadelphia.” But some critics and city council members sat they feel betrayed after two years of fraught negotiations. Sixers owners say they will also work with Comcast and the city to pursue a WNBA team.

A.J. Brown’s sideline read skyrockets to No. 1 hottest seller on Amazon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown could launch a book club of his own after a little sideline reading skyrocketed self-help author Jim Murphy overnight to the hottest seller on Amazon. The Eagles wide receiver passed on the playbook and checked out an inspirational title — Brown casually ignored the action in Philadelphia’s playoff game and flipped through the pages of Murphy’s book, “Inner Excellence.” The little-known book by the mental skills coach was listed No. 1 on Amazon’s best sellers list as of Monday morning. It jumped to the top spot after previously being ranked 523,497th. It had yet to crack the top 100 for sales in 2025, however.

Texas man charged with stalking WNBA and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

A 55-year-old Texas man has been charged with felony stalking Indiana Fever star and WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark. Marion County prosecutors wrote in a court filing Saturday that Michael Thomas Lewis is accused of repeated and continued harassment of the 22-year-old Clark. Authorities say Clark posted numerous messages — some sexually threatening — on Clark’s X account. Prosecutors wrote in the filing Clark felt terrorized, frightened, intimidated and threatened as a result. The FBI learned the X account belonged to Lewis and that the messages were sent from IP addresses at an Indianapolis hotel and downtown public library. Jail records show Lewis is due in court on Tuesday.

Bloody face didn’t stop Jayden Daniels from leading the Commanders to a comeback win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Daniels doesn’t get fazed, even when a crunching hit leaves his face bloodied. The rookie quarterback played with poise all season to lead the Washington Commanders to a dramatic eight-win improvement from 2023 and he wasn’t going to let a little blood bother him in his biggest game yet. He kept running around, making plays and did whatever was needed to lead Washington to the franchise’s first playoff win since he was 5 years old. With blood dripping down his face beneath his right eye, Daniels tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown for a 7-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the second quarter of a 23-20 victory Sunday night in an NFC wild-card game.

Auburn rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Tennessee loses, Georgia is ranked for 1st time since 2011

Auburn has climbed to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for its second stint at the top in program history. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers claimed 60 of 62 first-place votes to rise one spot Monday. That came after previous No. 1 Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season, falling at Florida, to end a five-week reign. Auburn had been No. 1 once before during a three-week stint in 2022. Iowa State, Duke, Alabama and Florida rounded out the top five. The Southeastern Conference had nine ranked teams. That included No. 23 Georgia for the first time since 2011.

Minnesota earns 1st women’s AP Top 25 ranking since 2019. UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame still 1-3

Minnesota is off to its best start in 17 games and earned its first ranking since 2019, coming into The Associated Press women’s basketball poll at No. 24. The Golden Gophers have won 16 of their first 17 contests, with the loss coming against Nebraska last month. They are ranked for the first time since Dec. 30, 2019. Next up is a matchup at No. 8 Maryland on Tuesday. UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame and Southern California kept rolling, holding the top four spots again in the AP Top 25. The Bruins received 29 of the 31 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Fighting Irish, who were missing All-America guard Hannah Hidalgo in their last game because of a foot injury, got the other two top votes.

Notre Dame, Ohio State in uncharted territory: They’re playing 16-game seasons for the 1st time

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The year was 1894. Yale put together a football schedule that was daunting: Games on Wednesdays and Saturdays, basically every week from late September to late November, 16 contests in all. No major college football team at the FBS level had a 16-game season since. Until now. Texas and Penn State just played their 16th and final games of this 2024 season. And on Jan. 20 in the College Football Playoff championship game, Notre Dame and Ohio State will be playing their 16th and final games of this season in a matchup to decide the national title.

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will face off for a berth in the AFC championship game

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen won’t decide the NFL MVP next week. The stakes are higher with a spot in the AFC championship game on the line. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will visit Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round while Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. The winners face off on Jan. 26 for a berth in the Super Bowl. In the NFC, the Washington Commanders will play at the top-seeded Detroit Lions after knocking off the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fumble on opening kickoff, injuries and penalties cost the Packers in their loss to the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Injuries and a litany of mistakes piled to end the Green Bay Packers’ season with a 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. After Keisean Nixon fumbled on the opening kickoff, the Packers lost two of their top three wide receivers and two starting offensive linemen to injuries. Jordan Love’s two interceptions in his return from an elbow injury in the regular-season finale did not amount to any Eagles points, but they cut Packers drives short. Nixon had one of two unnecessary roughness penalties in the fourth quarter as Green Bay failed to mount a comeback.

