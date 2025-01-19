AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:21 a.m. EST

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders stun the top-seeded Lions 45-31 to reach NFC title game

DETROIT (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns in a flawless performance by Washington’s dazzling rookie, and the Commanders stunned the Detroit Lions 45-31 to reach the NFC championship game for the first time since winning the Super Bowl 33 years ago. The sixth-seeded Commanders were nearly double-digit underdogs against the Super Bowl favorite Lions and overcame doubts as they did all season with a rookie quarterback, new coach and general manager. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time, doomed its chances by turning it over five times. Washington rookie Mike Sainristil had two interceptions.

Mahomes and Kelce help Chiefs to a 23-14 win over Texans and another AFC title game trip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 177 yards and a touchdown, Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and the score and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 to advance to the AFC championship game for the seventh straight season. The Chiefs will face Buffalo or Baltimore next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium as they try to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Mahomes improved to 7-0 in the divisional round while Andy Reid became the fourth NFL coach with 300 career wins. The Texans still have never won in six trips to the divisional round.

Texans’ Kris Boyd flings helmet, gets penalized and then shoves his coach on first play vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground after the opening kickoff of their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Boyd had caused a fumble on the kickoff and ripped off his helmet and sent it sailing into the bench to celebrate. But the ball was recovered by Kansas City, which wound up kicking a field goal on the drive. Boyd was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet.

Taylor Swift joined by Caitlin Clark as she watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs as they beat the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Swift was dressed nearly head to toe in Chanel, including a black-and-white tweed jacket, a quarter-zip romper, a pearl strand belt and pendant earrings. She spent some of the game sitting in a suite alongside Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who is likewise a big Chiefs fan. Kelce had a huge game with seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Coco Gauff writes ‘RIP TikTok USA’ on a TV camera at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff has mourned the loss of TikTok’s app back home. The 20-year-old from Florida wrote “RIP TikTok USA” on a TV camera lens and drew a broken heart right after winning a match at the Australian Open to reach the quarterfinals. Gauff’s three-set victory in the Grand Slam tournament’s main stadium finished about an hour after TikTok could no longer be found on prominent app stores in the U.S. on Saturday. When users opened the TikTok app, they encountered a pop-up message from the company that prevented them from scrolling on videos. Gauff frequently has posted on TikTok, often mimicking popular trends.

Coco Gauff drops a set but beats Belinda Bencic to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff dropped a set but came back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the Australian Open quarterfinals. Gauff struggled with her shots in the opening set before dominating down the stretch for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory on a hot Sunday afternoon in Rod Laver Arena. Gauff will face Paula Badosa for a berth in the semifinals. Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at Melbourne Park to 18 matches and will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next. Sabalenka is trying to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to 1999 with three titles in a row at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

Million-dollar questions abound in changing college game as Irish and Buckeyes prepare

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the wackiest seasons in college football history will end with two schools whose traditions are as old as the game itself — Ohio State and Notre Dame — playing for a national championship. Monday night’s final in Atlanta will mark the latest finish to a season in college football’s 155-year history. It’s a product of the new 12-team playoff that itself is worth billions. The big question is if it’s ready for what comes next — with name, image and likeness deals; the transfer portal; the playoff; Title IX and other issues still to be resolved.

Stephen Curry considered day to day after injuring left ankle in win over Wizards

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry injured his left ankle in the final minutes of the Golden State Warriors victory over Washington and is considered day to day. Curry left the game with just over a minute to play after getting tangled with the Wizards’ Jordan Poole. After contesting Poole’s shot attempt, Curry tweaked his left ankle as Poole fell backward onto Curry’s right foot and knocked the Warriors star off balance. Curry limped around the court, trying to walk it off during the ensuing timeout, but ultimately went to the locker room early while the Warriors finished off a 122-114 win.

Sepp Straka surges to 4-shot lead over Hoffman, Day, Lower through 3 rounds at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka shot an 8-under 64 on while his top competitors failed to match his sizzling pace at The American Express. The Austrian jumped to a four-shot lead over Charley Hoffman, Jason Day and Justin Lower after three rounds. Straka made six birdies on his front nine at the La Quinta Country Club course before finishing his third straight bogey-free round. Every player atop the leaderboard is chasing a significant victory. Day has one win on the tour since 2018, while the 48-year-old Hoffman is seeking another victory at the tournament where he won back in 2007. Lower is seeking his first tour victory.

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg returns to New England and gives Maine fans a show against BC

BOSTON (AP) — Duke freshman Cooper Flagg won’t be making it all the way up to Maine, so his fans trekked to Chestnut Hill on Saturday night to see the likely No. 1 overall draft pick play Boston College in his only game in New England this season. Flagg scored 28 points with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots to help the No. 3 Blue Devils beat BC 88-63 for their 12th win in a row. Many fans in BC’s first sellout of the season made the trip of three or more hours just to see him.

