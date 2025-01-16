AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:42 a.m. EST

‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. In a statement released by the Brewers, Uecker’s family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023. Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, signed his first pro contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He lasted six seasons in the big leagues, finishing with a .200 average and 14 homers.

How about that?! Danielle Collins has a back-and-forth with a booing Australian Open crowd

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Danielle Collins has gotten into a back-and-forth with a booing crowd at the Australian Open after eliminating a local player. Collins blew kisses to the spectators and repeated the phrase, “How about that?!” The 10th-seeded Collins is an American who was the runner-up to Australia’s Ash Barty in the 2022 final at Melbourne Park. On Thursday she beat Destanee Aiava of Australia 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 across nearly 2 1/2 hours in the second round. That’s when the fun began.

Lindsey Vonn gets up intact after fall toward end of downhill training run in Cortina

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has fallen toward the end of a World Cup downhill training run in Italy and appeared slightly banged up. Vonn got back up and skied to the finish area on the Olympia delle Tofane course but then went inside a medical tent for treatment on Thursday. Her team says she did not break any bones. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to ski racing after nearly six years in retirement. She has a titanium knee replacement. Last Sunday, she finished fourth in a super-G in St. Anton, Austria.

Cowboys add familiar name to list in coaching search with Kellen Moore, AP source says

A person familiar with the team’s plans says the Dallas Cowboys have requested permission to interview Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in their search to replace Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys also are planning to interview two former NFL head coaches in Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier. Moore has a long history with the Cowboys, including four seasons as Dak Prescott’s play-caller. Three of those were after McCarthy was hired in 2020. The Cowboys and McCarthy parted ways this week after five seasons.

Learner Tien beats Daniil Medvedev and is the youngest US man in Australia’s 3rd round since Sampras

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Learner Tien has become the youngest American man to reach the Australian Open’s third round since Pete Sampras in 1990. Tien is a 19-year-old qualifier from California who upset fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) in a match that began Thursday night and ended at nearly 3 a.m. on Friday. The outcome was eyebrow-raising because of the wide gulf in experience and accomplishments between the two players at Margaret Court Arena. Tien is ranked 121st and hadn’t won a Grand Slam match until this week. Medvedev won the 2021 U.S. Open and was the runner-up at Melbourne Park three times.

Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league rules, where games will be played and how to watch

MIAMI (AP) — The new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league Unrivaled tips off this weekend. Games will be played mostly on Friday, Saturday and Monday and broadcast on TNT or TruTv. The six-team league features 36 WNBA players who were drafted. There will be six players on a squad. The league was co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who are both playing. Other WNBA stars include Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Angel Reese and Arike Ogunbowale. All games are being played in Miami at a new 850-seat venue.

NFL’s wild-card round averages 28.3 million viewers, a 9.3% decline from last year

Viewer audiences for the first weekend of the NFL playoffs were down 9.3% from last year, a bigger decline than what the league experienced during the regular season. According to the league and Nielsen, the six wild-card round games averaged 28.3 million viewers on television and digital platforms, compared to 31.2 million last year. The two Saturday games held steady while the Sunday and Monday matchups saw declines.

Why the Australian Open is streaming live tennis with gaming-style player avatars

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open is getting in on the newest trend in the sports world by re-creating tennis matches in video-game form. The year’s first Grand Slam tournament runs through Jan. 26 and is streaming real-time animated feeds on its YouTube channel that mimic what’s happening in the three main stadiums. Players are represented by characters that look like something out of a Wii game. They might not exactly be perfect portrayals of Coco Gauff or Novak Djokovic but the graphics do try to show the correct outfit colors or hats and bandanas the athletes are wearing and reflect what is happening in the matches, with about a one-point delay.

Tennis player Taylor Fritz is donating Australian Open prize money to LA wildfire relief funds

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American tennis player Taylor Fritz is donating the prize money he earned for his first-round victory at the Australian Open — about $82,000 — to relief funds to help people affected by the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area. Fritz was born in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and still is based in the state. He moved into the third round at Melbourne Park with a straight-set victory Thursday. Authorities have not determined a cause for the major blazes in what is on track to become the nation’s costliest fire disaster, with at least 25 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed. Several athletes with connections to the LA area have been competing at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

March Madness will pay women’s teams under a new structure approved by the NCAA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Women’s basketball teams finally will be paid for playing games in the NCAA Tournament each March just like the men have for years under a plan approved Wednesday at the NCAA convention. The vote by NCAA membership was the final step toward a pay structure for women playing in March Madness after the Division I Board of Governors voted unanimously for the proposal in August. Now, so-called performance units that represent revenue will be given to women’s teams playing in the tournament. A team that reaches the Final Four could bring its conference roughly $1.26 million over the next three years. The lack of a performance units program for the women’s tournament has been a point of sharp criticism.

