Barr is back: With Hicks hurt, Vikings reunite with longtime linebacker

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back a familiar face.

Tuesday, the team officially signed linebacker Anthony Barr to its practice squad.

Welcome back to Minnesota, @AnthonyBarr!



The #Vikings have officially signed LB Anthony Barr to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/BBCiAHxrK1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 14, 2023

Barr was drafted by Minnesota at No. 9 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent the first eight years of his professional career in purple and gold. Over that time, he started all 98 games he played in, tallying 495 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 9 fumble recoveries and 5 interceptions, earning him four Pro Bowl selections.

He last played in 2022, appearing in 14 games for Dallas.

His signing comes a day after the Vikings announced that linebacker Jordan Hicks had to undergo a procedure at a hospital Sunday night after he developed compartment syndrome in his right leg after the team’s win over the Saints. It wasn’t immediately clear how long he might be sidelined.

Hicks posted a message on social media Tuesday morning, thanking everyone for their support and calling the surgery “a huge success.” “Looking forward to getting back out there with the guys soon!” he added.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me the past few days and for all of your continued prayers. The surgery was a huge success and I’m grateful for all of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who treated me. Looking forward to getting back out there with the guys soon! pic.twitter.com/QlbzI56K0v — Jordan Hicks (@JordanHicks) November 14, 2023

The Vikings next play on Sunday night in Denver.