Vikings coach O’Connell on LB Hicks being in hospital, 2nd half play-calling vs. Saints, and more

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks was taken to a hospital after Minnesota’s 27-19 win Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and had a procedure to alleviate pressure from a contusion in his shin.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday that Hicks had compartment syndrome after taking a direct shot to his shin in Sunday’s game.

Hicks was taken to the hospital immediately following the game and was still hospitalized a day later. O’Connell noted that he planned on visiting Hicks later on Monday, and that the team has had someone with Hicks the whole time.

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s Mon. Nov. 13 news conference***

O’Connell said Hicks, Minnesota’s leading tackler, would likely miss this week’s game at Denver. Hicks has 87 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while playing nearly every defensive snap for the Vikings this season.

O’Connell added that starting running back Alexander Mattison is in the concussion protocol and starting cornerback Akayleb Evans is day-to-day after leaving the game with a lower leg strain.

As for wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring), he’s been running sprints and will see an increase in his workload this week. That will ultimately help determine whether he can play Sunday night at Denver.

The Vikings are on a five-game win streak and sit at 6-4 overall. The Lions lead the NFC North with a 7-2 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report