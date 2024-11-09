Anoka knocks off No. 1 seed Lakeville North with late touchdown
The Anoka football team will have at least another week of their season after knocking off one-seeded Lakeville North, 14-10 in the 6A state quarterfinals Friday night in Farmington.
Lakeville North scored the first touchdown of the game, Panthers senior quarterback Riley Grossman threw a touchdown pass to Blake Krause for a 7-0 Lakeville North lead.
Anoka tied the game later in the first quarter. Zach Welch rushed for a touchdown, the scoreboard read 7-7 at halftime.
More points didn’t get added for either team until the fourth quarter, Drew Kolander made a 22-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 10-7 lead.
Late in the fourth, on fourth down Anoka quarterback Peyton Podany threw a go-ahead touchdown with 3:27 left in the game for a 14-10 lead.
Anoka intercepted a Grossman pass to seal the win.
With the win, Anoka is 8-3 overall on the season, and will play another No. 1 seed in Minnetonka on Thursday, November 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 6A state semifinals.
