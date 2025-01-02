Watch: Jefferson and Hockenson preview Sunday’s Vikings-Lions battle for top seed in NFC

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson held their weekly news conferences Wednesday in Eagan.

***Click the video box above to watch Jefferson and Hockenson’s full press conferences***

The winner Sunday night in Detroit takes the NFC North and gets a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The loser becomes the No. 5 seed and must play on the road in the wild-card round. The Lions hold the tiebreaker if the teams enter with identical records and play to a tie.

“This is exciting, but it’s not like it’s the playoffs,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

Hockenson didn’t play in the earlier matchup against his former team because he was still recovering from reconstructive knee surgery after tearing ligaments on a low hit by Lions safety Kerby Joseph in Week 16 last season.

Detroit drafted Hockenson in the first round out of Iowa in 2019 and traded him to a division rival seven games into the 2022 season. He has 39 catches for 446 yards in nine games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report