5 Gopher women’s hockey set for rival #2 Wisconsin

Head coach Brad Frost says this weekend’s road series at archrival and 2nd-ranked Wisconsin is a perfect test for his Gopher women’s hockey team as it eyes the postseason.

The 5th-ranked Gophers are undefeated this season against all opponents (23-0-1) except #1 Ohio State (0-4) and #2 Wisconsin (1-1).

They split their home series against the Badgers earlier this year with a 5-3 win and a 5-1 defeat.

The Gophers only other non-victory this season is a 1-1 tie against St. Cloud State.

This weekend’s series plays at 7:00 p.m. Friday and 2:00 p.m Saturday in Madison.