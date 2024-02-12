PWHL Minnesota to play game at Mariucci

The home venue for the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team will host the state’s new women’s professional team for a game later this month.

An announcement Monday confirmed that PWHL Minnesota will host Toronto at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Feb. 27.

Minnesota has played its home games at Xcel Energy Center, which is also the home of the Minnesota Wild, in its inaugural season but will move to one of the more iconic collegiate hockey venues for the game.

“PWHL Minnesota is excited to continue the rich tradition of hockey played at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota,” PWHL Minnesota General Manager Natalie Darwitz, a University of Minnesota alumna, said. “We look forward to sharing this experience with our passionate fans.”

Darwitz isn’t the only former Gopher in the organization, as seven players on Minnesota’s squad and one on Toronto’s went to the U of M. They are Lauren Bench, Abigail Boreen, Taylor Heise, Amanda Leveille, Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein, Grace Zumwinkle and Toronto’s Olivia Knowles.

Tickets for the game will go on sale at 2 p.m. this Thursday. Priority access will be given to fans signed up for PWHL Minnesota’s e-newsletter.