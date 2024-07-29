3rd-year Vikings WR Jalen Nailor ready to make impact this year

One of a few position battles to watch during Vikings training camp is for the No. 3 wide receiver spot. Will it be Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, or perhaps Trent Sherfield?

Nailor, a 2022 6th round draft pick out of Michigan State, has shown flashes before. The key for him is to stay healthy.

We caught up with Nailor after a recent practice.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Nailor***

Through two seasons, Nailor has caught 12 passes in 21 games for 208 yards and one touchdown.