3 more Loons called for international duty

A day after two Minnesota United players were called up for international duty, three more have been called away.

Midfielder Robin Lod and forward Teemu Pukki will represent Finland while fullback Joseph Rosales will play for Honduras, the club announced Wednesday.

Finland is set to play Wales next Thursday in Wales and, if they advance, either Poland or Estonia. Honduras is scheduled to play Costa Rica next Saturday in Texas before playing El Salvador the following Tuesday.

All are expected to play in the Loons’ game vs. LAFC on Saturday before departing for international duty.