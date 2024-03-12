2 Loons called to international duty

Two Minnesota United players have been called up to their countries for the upcoming FIFA international window.

The club says defender Michael Boxall and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will both depart after the Loons’ game vs. LAFC on Saturday.

Boxall and his New Zealand team will face Egypt on March 22 and the winner of the Croatia vs. Tunisia match in Abu Dhabi while St. Clair and Canada will face Trinidad & Tobago on March 23 in Texas.

Boxall has 47 caps since he debuted with the New Zealand National Team in 2011 while St. Clair has four appearances for his national team since his 2021 debut.