3 Minnesota athletes nominated for ESPY Awards, ceremony Thursday at 7 p.m. on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Three Minnesota athletes are up for a 2024 ESPY Award Thursday night. The ceremony honors athletes in a vast variety of categories for their accomplishments of the past year.

The 2024 ESPY Awards will be hosted by tennis legend and 12-time ESPY winner Serena Williams.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is one of four players up for Best WNBA Player of the Year. She is nominated alongside Brenna Stewart of the New York Liberty, Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is up for the Best Play award for his dunk of the year on March 18. The other nominees are all for football plays for both NFL and collegiate moments.

Minnesota’s Paige Bueckers is up for Best Comeback Athlete. The University of Connecticut women’s basketball star tore her ACL in 2022, and after returning this season, helped lead her team to the Final Four.

