3-1 start offers plenty of hope for St. Thomas Academy football to make another deep playoff run
Class 5A is once again loaded this year, with Alexandria distinguishing themselves this month and rightfully earning the No. 1 ranking. But don’t sleep on St. Thomas Academy, even after graduating a lot of talent.
The Cadets are off to a 3-1 start, including a win at talented Andover to open the season. Dominic Baez scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the final seconds to give St. Thomas Academy a 21-14 win.
St. Thomas Academy is trying to get back to the Prep Bowl after losing in OT last year to Chanhassen.
Ahead of Friday’s game at No. 5 Robbinsdale Armstrong, KSTP Sports caught up this week with Cadets coach Travis Walch and senior QB Chase Young.
***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Walch and Young***
St. Thomas Academy is a veteran presence at state, making its 27th appearance last season. The Cadets won the 1975 Class A title and were state runner-up five previous times (2000, 2006, 2015, 2018 and 2019).