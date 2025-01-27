1-on-1 with Twins manager Rocco Baldelli

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down recently with 7th-year Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

***Click the video box above to watch the Sports Wrap conversation with Baldelli***

Baldelli made it clear after his team lost 16 of their final 22 games last year that they will be ready to go on Mar. 27th Opening Day in St. Louis.

On August 17th, the Twins were 70-53 and two games back of Cleveland for the division lead. The Twins then lost nine of their next 12 games, but still had a 95.4 percent chance to make the postseason, per FanGraphs on September 5th. Then, the 6-16 finish happened.

Baldelli said the biggest question for him during spring training is to figure out who will play first base. He also made it clear that Royce Lewis has taken more grounders this winter at third base, but will get some reps in Fort Myers at second base. Baldelli likes to have that sort of versatility, players that can play multiple positions.

Baldelli anticipates a move or moves to occur before Opening Day. Going back the last few years, the Twins have been active in late January and February.