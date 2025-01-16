“We are profoundly saddened.” Leinenkugel family’s attempt to buy Chippewa Falls brewery fails

An attempt to keep Leinenkugel’s in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin has reportedly failed, according to Jake and Dick Leinenkugel, who say Molson Coors rejected an offer to enter into purchasing negotiations.

The Leinenkugel Brewery has been a staple of the city for more than 157 years, brewing the favorite beers of many in the Midwest since 1867.

However, Molson Coors, the brewery’s parent company, is looking to change where the iconic brand’s beer is made, moving brewery operations from Chippewa Falls’ iconic red barn to the Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee.

It’s a decision the Leinenkugel family said they were not consulted on, nor were they happy about.

“We are profoundly saddened by Molson Coors’ decision to close the Chippewa Falls Brewery, a place that has been the heart and soul of Leinenkugel’s for more than 157 years,” the Leinenkugel brothers said in a statement.

According to the brothers, they have been committed to exploring every possible avenue to ensure the brewery stays in operation at its iconic location.

To do so, the Leinenkugel family said they have attempted to enter a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Molson Coors in an effort to negotiate the acquisition of the Chippewa Falls Brewery.

However, on Jan. 6, the brothers said Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley told them the company was not interested in pursuing an NDA, stating they were “fully committed to the Leinenkugel brand.”

“While we appreciate Gavin’s affirmation of the brand’s importance, we believe that true commitment must include preserving the Chippewa Falls brewery and the livelihoods of those who depend on it,” the brothers said in a statement.

The brothers went on to say they offered to pursue a purchase agreement without an NDA, expressing to Molson Coors that, through their 23-year history, they could have an open and transparent conversation about acquiring the brewery.

However, the brothers said they had not received a response since Wednesday, a week after their offer. Despite the silence, the brothers say they remain optimistic something can be worked out.

“The Chippewa Falls brewery is more than a facility—it is a symbol of our legacy, a source of pride for our community, and a key part of what makes Leinenkugel’s unique,” the brothers said. “We continue to hope for a resolution that honors our history and secures the future of brewing in Chippewa Falls.”

The brothers say 56 employees would be affected by the closure.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Molson Coors for a statement and received the following:

“With its rich history and incredible lineup of beers, Leinenkugel’s has been an important part of our company for nearly 40 years and that’s not changing. While the decision to move brewing to Milwaukee was a challenging one, we are committed to maintaining a strong presence in Chippewa Falls. That’s why we’ll continue taking excellent care of our facilities, opening our doors year-round to thousands of guests. Our pilot brewery will continue serving as an innovation hub, and the Leinie Lodge will continue to be a gathering place for locals and out-of-towners to enjoy their favorite beers and one-of-a-kind varieties available only at the Lodge. We’re incredibly proud of Leinie’s, the many people in Chippewa Falls who built this brand into what it is today, and what it will continue to be for years to come — a true Wisconsin beer beloved by people across the country.”