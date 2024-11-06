Leinenkugel’s brewery in Chippewa Falls to close after 157 years

After more than 157 years, Leinenkugel’s beer will no longer be brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

The beer that has become synonymous with the western Wisconsin town will soon be produced at parent company Molson Coors’ sprawling plant in Milwaukee.

Molson Coors said the decision to move production of Leinenkugel’s products came after improvements to its canning line in Milwaukee. Another smaller brewery under the Molson Coors umbrella, 10th Street Brewery in Milwaukee, will also be rolled into the company’s main operation.

“Ever since Leinenkugel’s joined Miller Brewing in 1988, the brand and Chippewa Falls have been a cherished part of our company and culture. That’s not changing,” Molson Coors Chief Supply Chain Officer Brian Erhardt said in a statement. “Leinie’s Summer Shandy and the rest of the portfolio will continue to play a role in our premiumization plans, and the Leinie Lodge and adjacent pilot brewery will remain open year-round for guests to enjoy and experience the Leinenkugel’s beers and history.”

Dick Leinenkugel, the former president of Leinenkugel’s whose family managed the brewery for six generations, said no one in his family was consulted as part of the decision. His full statement is below:

“I am deeply saddened by the decision of the Molson Coors leadership team to close our Chippewa Falls brewery and home. For over 157 years and six generations of family management, Leinenkugel’s has been brewing great beers for our legions of fans throughout Wisconsin and across the country. “I feel for all impacted employees and their families in Chippewa Falls and trust that the Molson Coors leadership will do everything possible to ease their pain during this challenging time. “I know the Molson Coors leaders don’t take these decisions lightly. It’s clear to me that they determined that the savings resulting from the closure were significant enough to justify this difficult decision. “None of our family members were aware or counseled ahead of the decision. It’s a sad day for our family and our fans. In 2017, we came together in Chippewa Falls to celebrate our brewery’s 150th anniversary. It was the defining moment of my career in beer. Alongside my brothers, Jake and John, and members of our fourth, fifth, and sixth generations of family, we proudly toasted our beer drinkers, retail customers, and distributors to thank them for their loyalty and support. Today, on behalf of the Leinenkugel family, I thank them again and will toast them this evening with a Leinenkugel’s Original and a tear in my eye.” — Dick Leinenkugel