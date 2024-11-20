Monday fires in Sawyer County, WI, spark suspicion, investigation underway

Three fires that were call reported within two hours of each other in the same county are now under investigation by state and local officials.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s office, they responded to three fires on Monday alongside local fire departments.

The first fire was reported at 4:02 a.m. in the town of Radisson, where a residence under construction was caught on fire. The structure on Weirgor Road was unoccupied at the time, however the building was a total loss.

Minutes later, at 4:10 a.m., a second fire was reported at a residence in Meteor, over 12 miles away. The residence, located on Gueldners Lane, was also unoccupied at the time of the fire and a total loss.

A third fire was reported almost two hours later at the Birchwood American Legion Post on Country Highway F in Edgewater. That town is less than 18 miles away from both Meteor and Radisson.

No one was in the building when the fire was started.

The incident has triggered an investigation from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone who has information regarding the fires or noticed suspicious activity in the area during the time of the fire is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-634-4855.