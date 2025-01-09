Man wanted in connection to Wisconsin triple homicide arrested

A man at the center of a Wisconsin manhunt was apprehended Thursday.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Virgil Thew, a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide, is in custody.

The arrest ends an over week-long manhunt for Thew, who was wanted in connection with the deaths of an adult and two children in New Lisbon.

The adult victim was identified as 33-year-old Elizabeth Kolba, while the juvenile’s names were not released, but law enforcement identified them as a 12- and 13-year-old.

A family member, Stacia Huffman, later told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that her 13-year-old niece, Skyla Sorenson, was one of the victims and said the 12-year-old victim is a relative of Sorenson.

All three were found dead on Monday, Dec. 30, inside a home in New Lisbon, a community of about 2,500 people in Juneau County, roughly 180 miles southeast of the Twin Cities.

More information on Thew’s arrest is expected to be released today. Check back for updates.