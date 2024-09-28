Mid-Summer temperatures this weekend, but fall is near – Chris

Happy Saturday to one and all!

It continues to feel more like late June than late September, but hey, we’ve got an absolutely beautiful weekend ahead, so let’s dive in! Today is shaping up to be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm, with highs soaring to the middle and upper 80s. It’s one of those days where you might forget it’s already fall, but perfect for soaking up some sunshine.

Sunday brings more of the same, but a touch cooler, with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sun.

Looking ahead to Monday, it’ll be warm again, but windy conditions might kick up some fire weather concerns, so keep that in mind if you plan on doing any burning. That strong southwest breeze will aid in pushing highs into the middle and upper 80s. I wouldn’t be surprised if we realize an outside shot at reaching 90 degrees for someone in southwestern Minnesota.

After that, I’m seeing fall trying to finally show up, though LATE to its own party!

Take advantage of this fantastic stretch, and have a wonderful weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece