The blustery weather continues tonight into Sunday morning. Those winds finally calm down Sunday afternoon, and we get to see plenty of sun. Highs remain in the seasonably warm upper 40s and low 50s. In fact, highs hold in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday, even as a strong fall storm system moves into the region.

Expect a soaking rain from Monday evening through Tuesday. Totals over 0.50” are almost guaranteed across the state. There will be plenty of cities that get near or above an inch of rain.

The big question this week: How much moisture is left when the cold air wraps in Wednesday? Parts of western and northern Minnesota have the best shot at a bit of snow through midweek. In the Twin Cities, a rain/snow mix is possible, but it will be tough to get anything to stick.

Since we are talking about snow, you better believe it will be cooler. Highs fall into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, and likely hold closer to 40° through next weekend.