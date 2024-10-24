Widespread light rain arrives this evening – Chris

Good midweek evening to one and all! Clouds have increased and showers are starting to break out as the rain chance I’ve been yapping about since Monday is right on our door step. Showers will continue to develop this evening and last into the early nighttime hours, generally wrapping up and exiting the state by 11. Because this is the first rain in a while, roads may become a little slick, so give yourself just a little extra time if out and about. Because of low level dry air to overcome, I still expect rainfall amounts to generally be on the order of a tenth to a quarter of an inch. It’s certainly not a drought buster, but likely the first rain chance in a few as an active pattern looks to develop by next week… more on that later.

A seasonable and dry Friday and Saturday are in store as skies turn mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Milder air returns early next week as temperatures once again return to the 70s. This is ahead of what could be a bigger storm system by the middle of next week that could bring another chance of widespread rain.

Let’s see if these trends within the pattern hold strong. Time will tell.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece