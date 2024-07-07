Widely isolated storms continue tonight, return Monday afternoon

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for July 7, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Isolated storms continue before sunset on Sunday, mainly across western, central, and northern Minnesota. After the sun goes down, they will slowly fizzle out as they move southeast. Some light rain could hold together to reach the Twin Cities around 10:00 PM. We are still stuck in a broad trough through the first half of the week, which means even more afternoons with these spotty storms and downpours. They are possible Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons. Since they are very isolated, that means the chances of heavy rain are low, and rivers get another week to go down.

The other weather story to watch this week is a gradual warming trend. We are still waiting for the first 90° day in the Twin Cities, and we will have to wait a few more. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s through midweek, then the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. Next weekend, I believe that first 90° comes either Saturday or Sunday.