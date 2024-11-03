Wet Times ahead for the Twin Cities Today into Monday.

Hopefully you have adjusted to the time change by falling back 1 hour and this time change means the Twin Cities sunset this evening is 4:58 p.m. and by December the sun will be at the earliest sunset of 4:32 p.m. in December. The time will return to Daylight Saving Time ( Spring ahead 1 hour ) in just over 4 months on March 9, 2025 which will bring the sunset back up to 7:12 p.m. and latest sunset will be 9:03 p.m. in June. Sunrise times now are earlier too so not as dark for the morning commute compared to the past few weeks as the sunrise Monday November 4 is 6:56 a.m. but by late December the sun will be rising at 7:52 a.m.

Cloudy and Breezy with Sprinkles, Drizzle and Light Rain Showers at times this morning in the Twin Cities then Scattered Showers this afternoon followed by more Widespread Rain and embedded T-Storms Tonight through Monday morning along with areas of Fog. Temperatures Today will be in the low 50s with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible to 25 mph at times. Temperatures tonight into Monday morning will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Fog will limit visibility in spots for the Monday morning commute.

Rain and T-Storms likely Monday morning into the afternoon then drying out after 3 p.m. meaning the Monday evening commute will be dry. Temperatures on Monday will be near 60 degrees in the early afternoon falling into the low 50s by 6 p.m.

Scattered Light Rain Showers possible Election Day Tuesday otherwise Cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.

Rest of the Week brings Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies Wednesday through Saturday with highs mainly in the 50s but close to 60 degrees by Saturday then Rain possible late Saturday into Sunday November 10. JONATHAN YUHAS