Warm with Smoky Haze Continues.

The Warm +80 degree temperatures continue Today and the rest of the week in the Twin Cities and Skies will be Mainly Sunny with Smoky Haze at times. Temperatures Today will be in the mid 80s which is well above the average mid 70s but still below record highs in the mid 90s. Clear Skies Tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday appears to be the Warmest Day with Sunny/Smoky Hazy Skies and highs in the upper 80s with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The remains of Francine ( Tropical Storm ) will move north into the Midwest by Friday and this will push clouds into Wisconsin Friday morning and the Twin Cities/southern Minnesota Friday afternoon. Temperatures this Friday through Sunday will be Slightly Cooler however dew point temperatures will climb into the Humid mid 60s. Scattered T-Storms will be possible at times Saturday and Sunday mainly in Wisconsin with +1″ Rainfall Amounts in eastern Wisconsin but lower amounts in western Wisconsin into Minnesota. Most of the Weekend will be Dry but Spotty T-Storms will be possible at times especially Saturday evening.

Warm and Muggy Conditions continue all next Week too ( Monday September 16 to Friday September 20 ). T-Storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, Thursday evening and Friday. The T-Storms Friday September 20 could be Strong to Severe as a dynamic storm system moves through the area. JONATHAN YUHAS