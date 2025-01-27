Warm, windy Monday and Tuesday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for January 27, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

If you are out early this afternoon, you might see a couple snowflakes from the Twin Cities to the south. It could be warm enough for some very light raindrops to mix in too. Once the sun returns later today, highs reach the mid to upper 30s in the metro.

Another clipper low brings a few light snow showers up north on Tuesday. Winds pick up tomorrow, gusting up to 40 mph from the west and northwest. Even with the northwest winds, temperatures climb into the low and mid 40s tomorrow.

A record high is possible in the Twin Cities on Thursday. The standing record is 48°, set in 1989, and I think we could get close to 50° that afternoon. If you are wondering where the snow is, you have to wait until the weekend and next week. However, we could be warm enough for a little rain to mix in this weekend.