Unusual warmth continues Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for October 20, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

For the weekend of peak fall color in the Twin Cities, we were given a summer-like Sunday! Highs remain in the low 80s on Monday, even with more high and mid-level clouds. There is one more warm afternoon on Tuesday—highs in the low to mid 70s—before it starts to feel closer to October.

I am watching a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday across Minnesota. It will stay up north on Tuesday, spreading light rain to the northern half of the state. Overnight, it swings south through the Twin Cities and northwest Wisconsin. There will be some light rain showers in the metro, but once again, not a drought busting rain. Clouds clear Wednesday afternoon, and highs fall into the seasonable mid 50s.

The jet stream is more active through the second half of the week, bringing frequent, weak waves through the region. A few more showers are possible on Thursday, and again Saturday into Sunday morning. None of these should have much of an impact. Highs stay in the low to mid 60s heading into next weekend.