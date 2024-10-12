Typical October Day Today then Much Cooler and Windy on Sunday with Light Frost Monday morning and Widespread Frost Tuesday morning.

Light Rain Showers or Sprinkles possible in the Twin Cities this morning up until Noon with greatest risk over northern Suburbs. Skies will become Partly Cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 60s and East Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight with Light Winds until 4 a.m. Sunday then Increasing Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph after 4 a.m. Sunday with lows by Sunrise Sunday ( 7:27 a.m. ) in the mid 40s.

Much Cooler and Windy on Sunday with Mix of Clouds and Sun and Slight Chance for an Isolated Shower or Sprinkle. Highs in the mid 50s with Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph. Partly Cloudy Sunday night with Decreasing Winds and Scattered Light Frost by Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s.

Monday will be Cool again with Breezy Conditions in the afternoon and Partly Cloudy Skies with highs in the low 50s. Clear and Cool Monday night with Light Winds leading to Widespread Frost and Freeze conditions into Tuesday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Nice Fall Day Tuesday after Cool start with Sunshine, Lighter Winds and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer Wednesday with Sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s then near 70 degrees on Thursday with Sunshine and Breezy Conditions – we may have an elevated fire risk on Thursday due to Dry Conditions, Warm temps and Gusty Winds.

Friday will be Warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s and Partly Cloudy Skies then during the late afternoon Scattered Showers and T-Storms from the late afternoon into the evening.

Peak Fall Colors likely this upcoming Week in the Twin Cities especially from Tuesday October 15 through Friday October 18. JONATHAN YUHAS