Thunderstorms to start the weekend, then a taste of fall – Chris

Happy Saturday, everyone, and welcome to the weekend!

As we head through Saturday, you might want to keep an umbrella nearby, but it’s not all gloom! We’re looking at some scattered storms this morning. Though a few isolated severe storms are possible. I expect nothing too intense, but they could be a bit of a nuisance if you’re caught without cover. Once we get through that, skies will turn partly cloudy, with a few thunderstorms popping up in the metro and southeast later this evening. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) that those thunderstorms could grow severe with high wind and hail. Temps are on the warmer side today, topping out around 80°.

Sunday is the first day of Fall, and it’s bringing a bit of a cooldown with highs only reaching the upper 60s, so you might want to grab a light jacket. After that, we settle into a pleasant, dry, and mostly sunny pattern for the start of the week—perfect for any outdoor plans… but not so perfect for pumpkin spice fever. Temperatures are still trending well above average.

Have a fantastic weekend, and don’t forget to enjoy those hints of summer still hanging around… unless you’re a fall and winter lover. I’m sure our time is coming!

The world is full of nice people. If you can’t find one, be one!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece