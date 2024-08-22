T-Storms late Tonight into Friday then Hot and Humid Weekend followed by Strong T-Storms possible next Week.

Minnesota State Fair begins Today and over the next 12 days of the MN State Fair and going into Labor Day Weekend will bring many Weather changes to the Twin Cities.

Today’s Weather brings Mix of Clouds and Sun with a few Sprinkles possible between Noon and 4 p.m. but nothing Heavy or long lasting expected. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Scattered Showers and T-Storms more likely late Tonight after 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. Friday but again nothing Heavy expected. Temperatures overnight will fall to near 60 degrees by Friday morning.

Cloudy with Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible until 10 a.m. Friday then Partly Cloudy and becoming Muggy Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and dew point temperatures in the mid 60s. Partly Cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid 60s

Saturday brings Hazy Sunshine, Breezy South winds and more Humid Conditions with highs in the upper 80s and Heat Index Values near 90 degrees. Warm and Humid Saturday night with Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies and lows near 70 degrees by Sunday morning.

Sunday brings Hazy Sunshine and Hot temperatures around 90 degrees with dew point temperatures in the low to mid 70s producing Heat Index Values in the upper 90s. Low temperatures by Monday morning will be in the low to mid 70s with High Humidity.

Monday appears to be the Hottest and most Humid Day with Hazy Sunshine and highs in the low 90s along with dew point temperatures in the mid 70s producing Heat Index Values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Later Monday evening T-Storms will be possible and some could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Downpours.

Temperatures will remain Warm Tuesday through Thursday mainly in the 80s with Humid dew point temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. T-Storms are going to be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday night but the Highest Risk for Widespread T-Storms some of which could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall is Thursday August 29 ahead of a Strong Cold Front.

Cooler for Labor Day Weekend Friday August 30 through Monday September 2 with Partly Cloudy Skies and some Scattered Showers possible Friday August 30 then Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1 with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s. Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Lighter Winds on Labor Day Monday September 2 with highs in the low to mid 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS