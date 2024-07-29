T-Storms at times along with Warm Humid Temps.

Scattered T-Storms are possible in the Twin Cities this morning from now until 9 a.m. then Hazy Sunshine and Humid this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and Heat Index Values about 90 degrees with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear early this evening then Increasing Clouds with Scattered T-Storms between 2 a.m. and Noon Tuesday and some of the T-Storms could produce Heavy Downpours of Rain. Low temperatures around 70 degrees with areas of Patchy Fog.

Scattered T-Storms with Heavy Downpours possible Tuesday morning until Noon then Hazy Sunshine Tuesday afternoon along with Warm and Humid Conditions with highs in the upper 80s and Heat Index about 90 degrees. Skies Tuesday afternoon could be Smoky at times from Wild Fires in the western United States.

Wednesday has the potential for some Strong to Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Heavy Downpours of Rain. Highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 80s with Mix of Clouds and Sun and Humid Conditions.

T-Storms possible Thursday morning otherwise Partly Cloudy to Hazy Sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday through Sunday look Hot and Humid with highs near 90 degrees and Heat Index Values in low 90s with Hazy Sunshine and chance for some Isolated T-Storms Sunday.