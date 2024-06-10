Sunshine Today then T-Storms Overnight.

Sunny very pleasant day on the way for the Twin Cities with much Lighter Winds from the East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph, Low Humidity and highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Increasing Clouds Tonight with Scattered Showers and T-Storms developing after 4 a.m. Tuesday and lingering until Noon Tuesday then becoming Sunny Tuesday afternoon with Breezy West Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows by Tuesday morning in the upper 50s then highs Tuesday afternoon near 80 degrees.

Humid and Warm on Wednesday with Hazy Sunshine and Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon and evening and some of the T-Storms later Wednesday afternoon into the evening could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Large Hail and Heavy Downpours of Rain. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with Gusty South Winds and Muggy Conditions. JONATHAN YUHAS