Sunshine and Warm Temps Continue this Week.

The first official week of Fall 2024 will stay Warm and Sunny in the Twin Cities this Week and into the Weekend with highs in the 70s and even near 80 degrees Friday and Saturday although a Strong Cold Front will be coming through the area about Thursday October 3 knocking high temperatures down into the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s by Friday October 4.

Mainly Sunny and Pleasant this afternoon with West Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the low 70s then Clear Skies Tonight with Light Winds and overnight lows in the low 50s by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Sunny and Warm Wednesday through Monday with highs 75 to 80 degrees and lows 57 to 60 degrees. Average high for this time of September is 70 degrees and average low is 50 degrees. Record Highs this time of September are in the upper 80s to mid 90s and Record lows are in the mid 20s to low 30s.

The remains of a Tropical Storm will be over the Ohio River Valley area from Missouri to Ohio by the Weekend and this will push some Spotty Showers and T-Storms into the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin Sunday into Monday. JONATHAN YUHAS