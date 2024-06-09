Sunshine and a returning breeze to compliment your Sunday – Chris

Sunday is a SUN day! Lots of it! Highs top out in the lower 70s. Soak that up and enjoy it…. just because we can! It will be a bit breezy as a weak, but dry, disturbance arrives this afternoon. Winds could gust upwards of 20 to 30 miles per hour at times.

For the first time in a while, the pattern is fairly tame overall. Monday is pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday features a chance of a few showers with highs near 80. Then a warming trend looks to take hold late next week. Another shower chance arrives Thursday, and highs remain into the 80s as shower chances return headed into Father’s Day weekend.

Enjoy the day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece