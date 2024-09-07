Sunny skies and cool breezes, but Summer heat returns soon – Chris

Good Saturday to one and all!

We’ve got a gorgeous day ahead with plenty of sunshine and cool, comfortable temps. Today’s highs will be pleasantly cool in the upper 60s with lower 70s across western Minnesota, so it’s perfect for getting outdoors and enjoying that early fall feel.

As we move into the days ahead, it’s looking like the heat will sneak back up on us by late week, so enjoy the crisp air while it lasts. Tomorrow will be even nicer with highs reaching 78°F, and by Monday, we’re warming up into the 80s!

Stay tuned as things heat up toward the end of the week—hello UPPER 80s by Thursday! But for now, let’s soak in that sunshine and enjoy the cooler weather while we can.



Have a fantastic weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece