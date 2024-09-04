Sunny and Warm Today then T-Storms Thursday morning followed by Cool Friday.

Today will be Sunny, Breezy and Warm in the Twin Cities with highs in the low 80s and South Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Increasing Clouds and Muggy this evening with Showers and T-Storms after 3 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday which could lead to some delays during the Thursday morning rush hour. Low temperatures overnight will be in the mid 60s.

Showers and T-Storms Thursday until 11 a.m. then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon with some Isolated T-Showers but mainly Dry with highs in the mid 70s and Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy and Cooler Thursday night with lows by Friday morning in the low to mid 50s and West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday will feel more like early October with Mix of Clouds and Sun along with Spotty afternoon Showers but nothing long lasting. Highs Friday in the mid 60s with North Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy and Cool Friday night with lows in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be Partly Cloudy and Cool with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s by Sunday morning. Mainly Sunny on Sunday with Light Winds and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next Week starts Warm with daytime highs Monday and Tuesday in the low 80s and Skies Sunny to Partly Cloudy. JONATHAN YUHAS